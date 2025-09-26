Mark Andrews: While rumours swirl about Andy Burnham's supposed plot to oust the PM, his trusty lieutenants get to grips with a giant mobile phone

Rachel Reeves, the embattled Chancellor of the Exchequer, and Steve Reed, the newly promoted replacement for Angela Rayner at the snappily titled Ministry for Communities, Housing and Local Government, were at Telford's Woodside estate bearing gifts, namely £20 million of funding to regenerate the area.

Last time I saw the Chancellor, in June, she was surrounded by an iron ring of security, and we stood around for ages waiting for the great lady to arrive.

This time things were a bit more, shall we say, relaxed. The sole police officer on guard in the car park paid little attention as I took a shortcut from the car park behind the shiny, modern Park Lane Centre, and wandered through unimpeded to an un-manned reception.