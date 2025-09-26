Telford neighbours celebrate £1,000 People's Postcode Lottery win
Hundreds of streets across the country have won big in this month's People's Postcode Lottery - including one in Telford.
Every week, postcodes across Shropshire put their streets forward for a chance at winning thousands of pounds in the People's Postcode Lottery.
The lottery gives residents the chance to take home their share of a £1,000, £250,000, or even £1m prize for their neighbourhood, all for £12 a month.
As well as offering residents the chance to walk away with prizes starting from £1,000, at least 33 per cent of the ticket price also goes towards a charitable cause, with the lottery raising more than £1.2 billion to date for charities and foundations.
This month a group of south Telford residents were the lucky few to be chosen, with one postcode selected at random to take the jackpot.
The winner of this week's People's Postcode Lottery was TF3 1NL, Pasmore Close, with those who signed up handed £1,000 to share between them.
For more information on the People's Postcode Lottery, and to enter for the daily prize draw, visit the lottery website here.