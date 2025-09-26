Telford neighbours celebrate £1,000 People's Postcode Lottery win

Every week, postcodes across Shropshire put their streets forward for a chance at winning thousands of pounds in the People's Postcode Lottery.

The lottery gives residents the chance to take home their share of a £1,000, £250,000, or even £1m prize for their neighbourhood, all for £12 a month.

As well as offering residents the chance to walk away with prizes starting from £1,000, at least 33 per cent of the ticket price also goes towards a charitable cause, with the lottery raising more than £1.2 billion to date for charities and foundations.

This month a group of south Telford residents were the lucky few to be chosen, with one postcode selected at random to take the jackpot.

Pasmore Close in the winning postcode. Photo: Google

The winner of this week's People's Postcode Lottery was TF3 1NL, Pasmore Close, with those who signed up handed £1,000 to share between them.

For more information on the People's Postcode Lottery, and to enter for the daily prize draw, visit the lottery website here.