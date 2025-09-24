Telford sports club gets green light for plans to build town's first padel court

Cheshire Padel has been given permission to build two padel courts at St Georges Sports and Social Club in Telford.

Plans to build the courts on an existing area of hardstanding between the cricket pitch and the hockey pitch were submitted to the local authority in July.

The application stated there is an "increasing local demand" for the sport, which is one of the fastest-growing racquet sports in the UK.

Billed as a cross between tennis and squash, padel has grown in popularity in recent years, and there are currently no other public courts in Telford.

This year saw the opening of Shropshire's first dedicated padel club, ACE Padel Club, with the conversion of tennis courts at the Lion Quays Resort & Spa near Gobowen.

Three padel courts are also planned as part of the refurbishment of The Shrewsbury Club.

Approving the courts in St Georges, the local authority has issued a series of conditions to the sports club.

Conditions include limiting the hours of use from 7am to 10pm from Monday to Saturday, and 7am to 6pm on Sunday and bank holidays.

The club will also have to submit an environmental management and lighting plan to minimise distruption to local residents and wildlife.

The full application and the decision notice is available to view online on Telford & Wrekin Council's planning portal using reference number TWC/2025/0508.