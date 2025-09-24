Telford Justice Centre roof to be repaired after years of 'neglect'

Shaun Davies, MP for Telford, has welcomed confirmation from HM Courts and Tribunals Service (HMCTS) that a major refurbishment project will begin in February next year, with completion expected by August 2027.

Mr Davies was told the extensive works will involve a full replacement of the roof including gutters and parapets. Court operations will continue without disruption during the repairs.

The Telford MP has been campaigning for investment in the justice centre, which he says has suffered from long-term underfunding and infrastructure decline under successive governments.

Shaun Davies MP outside Telford Justice Centre

Mr Davies had raised concerns with ministers about the impact of poor infrastructure on court efficiency, and welcomed Justice Minister Sarah Sackman to Telford to Telford earlier this year so she could see the condition of the building first-hand.

According to a letter from HMCTS, the courtroom suffered "significant internal damage" due to the deteriorating roof, and was closed in March 2023, resulting in disruptions including case backlogs, staffing reductions, and wider delays in local justice delivery, Mr Davies said.

Although it was temporarily reopened in June after preliminary repairs, a full structural replacement is still required.

Speaking after the announcement, Mr Davies said: "The justice centre has been a neglected part of Telford for the last 14 years under the Conservatives. Since becoming MP I have made this a central priority to get our justice system back on track and have been shining a light on its failings.

"Over the years we have seen our magistrates depleting, our cases stacking up and the whole system on its knees – enough is enough. I’m pleased to hear that work is being done so we can support the work of our judge and magistrates."

Telford MP Shaun Davies with the Minister for Justice Sarah Sackman

During her visit to Telford, Sarah Sackman MP said: "I know that the justice centre is facing lots of challenges, there are lots of delays, the condition of the buildings isn’t good, but we are taking first steps.

"Shaun has been a brilliant champion for fixing the problems in the justice centre and standing up for local people so we can get the swift justice that you all deserve."