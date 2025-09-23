Bed and furniture alight in late-night Telford house fire
Shropshire firefighters tackled a house fire involving a bed and other furniture overnight.
By Megan Jones
Published
Last updated
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) was called to Sutton Hill in Telford at around 11.45pm on Monday after reports of a house fire.
Two fire engines were sent to the scene, where crews found the incident involved a bed and other items of furniture.
The SFRS log said: "House fire which involved bed and furniture on fire, crews used breathing apparatus and a hosereel jet to extinguish the fire."
The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received at 12.29am.