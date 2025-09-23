Bed and furniture alight in late-night Telford house fire

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) was called to Sutton Hill in Telford at around 11.45pm on Monday after reports of a house fire.

Two fire engines were sent to the scene, where crews found the incident involved a bed and other items of furniture.

The SFRS log said: "House fire which involved bed and furniture on fire, crews used breathing apparatus and a hosereel jet to extinguish the fire."

The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received at 12.29am.