'She wouldn't have survived another night' - Shropshire business manager's check saves 83-year-old who'd spent five days on the floor

Alison Gomm, who manages Shropshire Housekeepers, came to the rescue of one of the firm's clients - who she has struck up a relationship with over the past year.

Alison, who is 54, explained that she had been alerted to the situation by the lady's son, who lives in Australia.

He had contacted her with concerns that he had not been able to get in touch with his mother, who lives in the Telford & Wrekin area, for a number of days.

Alison Gomm manages Shropshire Housekeepers.

Alison, who was due to go round later in the week, decided to make an early visit to check the woman was okay - even though it was her's and her husband, Mark's anniversary.

When she arrived she found her on the floor - with the back door open, having been there since Friday.

Alison immediately called an ambulance and waited with her until it arrived - making her as comfortable as possible, while being mindful not to move her.

The lady was taken to Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, where staff said she would not have made it through another night due to hypothermia.

Alison said that thanks to the medical intervention she is now recovering well and has made great progress in hospital - and will hopefully be starting rehabilitation soon.

Shropshire Housekeepers provides a variety of services, focussed on household tasks that have either become too much for people, or they don't time to do.

Alison said she no longer normally helps clients directly herself - due to the demands of management, but had met the lady on a house visit, struck up a relationship, and had continued ever since.

She explained how she had been due to go to the lady's house on Wednesday, but had brought it forward after hearing her son's concerns.

She said: "You just get this feeling something is not right and good job I did. She had been there since the Friday and I found her on the Tuesday."

Alison said she was delighted that the lady is now getting better, and said her personality had already won over the hospital staff.

She said: "The nurses love her as well, she's a right character."

She added: "The paramedics, the staff and the doctors have all been amazing."

Alison's husband said that they might have missed the anniversary, but he could not be more proud of his wife.

He said: "I am so proud of Alison and what she did.

"She had the feeling something was not right and was there a day early to check."

He added: "She quite literally saved a life. She’s incredible — and I’m the luckiest husband in the world."