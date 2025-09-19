Sewage repair works underway in Telford as residents warned of 'increased tanker activity'

Residents in the TF8 postcode area of Telford - including Ironbridge, Coalbrookdale, Coalport, and Jackfield - have been advised of increased tanker activity.

Severn Trent said the vehicles are being used to help clear and repair sewage pipes in the area.

A spokesperson said: "We’re making essential sewer pipe repairs in the TF8 area of Telford, and you may notice an increase in tanker activity in the area.

"Tankers are being used so the local waste network can continue to operate as normal.

"This is to keep the local community safe, and we’re sorry for the short-term disruption and thank for your patience."