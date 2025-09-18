Motorcyclist taken to hospital after early-hours crash in Telford

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) was called to Madeley Court Way in Telford just before 3am following reports of a collision.

A crew from Telford Central Fire Station was sent to the scene, along with West Mercia Police and a team from the West Midlands Ambulance Service.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) was called to Madeley Court Way in Telford at just before 3am on Thursday following reports of a collision. Photo: Google

A spokesperson for the fire service said the incident involved one motorcycle, with firefighters "assisting ambulance with casualty care".

Police later confirmed that the motorcyclist was taken to hospital.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: "We received a call around 2.50am this morning (18 September) with a report of a collision on Madeley Court Way in Telford.

"Officers arrived to find one motorbike involved and the motorcyclist was taken to hospital with injuries."

The SFRS stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received at 4.32am.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service have been approached for more information.