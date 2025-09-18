The lucky player won the jackpot earlier this month at the Globe Bingo Hall in Donnington.

The win on Saturday, September 7, came during an evening bingo session.

What makes the win especially heartwarming is that the winner hadn’t even planned to go along that night but had been persuaded by her daughter.

A spokesman for the Globe said: "It was our winner's birthday just a few days later and her daughter - a first-time player - had persuaded her mum to come for an early birthday treat and to spend some quality time together.

"They attend a free bingo session at the Globe, and upgraded their tickets for just a few pounds — and ended up walking away with life-changing winnings."

The Globe said the winner wishes to remain anonymous but had said: "Things like this don’t happen to people like me - but it did!”

When asked how they planned to celebrate they mentioned that a much-needed holiday was finally on the horizon — their first in years — before joking that their children already had ideas for how to spend the rest.

The Globe is now planning to throw a celebration to mark the win.

The event will take place on the evening of Saturday, October 4 , with complimentary bubbles for all guests and three huge £500 houses. The new general manager Aaron plans to buy "everyone" a National Game ticket so everyone has a chance at being or next £50,000 winner.

The spokesman added: "The cost of the bingo tickets on this night will be a simple £10 all in and everyone over 18 years of age is invited."