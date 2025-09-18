Casualty reported after emergency services called to Telford motorcycle crash in early hours
Police, fire and ambulance services rushed to the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle in the early hours of Thursday.
By Megan Jones
Published
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) was called to Madeley Court Way in Telford at just before 3am on Thursday following reports of a collision.
A crew from Telford Central Fire Station was sent to the scene, along with West Mercia Police and a team from the West Midlands Ambulance Service.
A spokesperson for the fire service said the incident involved one motorcycle, with firefighters "assisting ambulance with casualty care".
The SFRS stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received at 4.32am.
West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service have been approached for more information.