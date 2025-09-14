Motorbike destroyed in late-night fire in Telford

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to a residential road in Telford on Saturday (September 14) after a report of a vehicle fire.

The incident on Davenham Walk in Lawley took place at around 10.50pm.

The incident, which occurred on Davenham Walk in Lawley, took place at around 10.50pm. Photo: Google

Firefighters from Wellington Fire Station were sent to the scene and found one motorbike "fully involved in fire".

The crew quickly extinguished the blaze and reported the scene was under control at just after 11pm.