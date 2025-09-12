Spitfire flypasts will mark Battle of Britain anniversary at county RAF museum this weekend

On Saturday and Sunday, September 13 and 14, visitors will be treated to a breathtaking flypast from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Spitfire as it soars over the museum grounds.

The flypast is scheduled for 3.26pm on Saturday and 3.23pm on Sunday - weather permitting, and will offer a poignant tribute to ‘The Few’ who defended Britain’s skies in 1940.

The celebrations continue the following weekend with two major events.

The legendary aircraft is scheduled to fly over the museum twice this weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday, September 20 and 21, the Battle of Britain Proms returns with an evening of stirring live music beneath the stars.

A spokesman for the museum said: "Audiences will enjoy three hours of patriotic favourites and show-stopping performances from West End star Kerry Ellis, the Ida Girls, the Lymm Concert Band and the Cosford Military Wives Choir.

Guests will enjoy three hours of live performances at the Battle of Britain Proms.

"All hosted by Paul Shuttleworth from BBC Radio Shropshire.

"Guests are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets, Union Jack flags, and hampers, or enjoy hot food from a variety of street stalls.

"With fizz flowing from a champagne fire truck, it will be an evening to remember."

Tickets are on sale now at rafmuseum.org/bobproms, and cost £24 for adults (16+) and £20 concessions (under 16s / 65+).

Gates open at 6.30pm, with performances running from 7pm to 10pm.

The Lymm Concert Band

By day, the Battle of Britain Big Weekend, which also takes place over Saturday and Sunday, September 20 and 21, offers a vibrant, family friendly celebration.

The weekend will feature live performances of drumming, dance, music, and spoken word.

The Ida Girls.

Families can enjoy a host of activities including paper plane competitions, basketball challenges, badge making, aircraft art workshops, and the chance to step inside a replica Spitfire cockpit.

Food and drink stalls will serve up everything from stone-baked pizzas and slow-cooked bento boxes to vegan dishes and a classic British carvery.

The Commonwealth War Graves Commission will also be part of the two-day event, delivered in partnership with the Telford and Wrekin Interfaith Council.

For more information and tickets, which cost £9 for adults and £6 for concessions visit rafmuseum.org/midlands.