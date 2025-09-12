New images show Telford's changing skyline as £220m Station Quarter regeneration scheme takes shape

Building work on the Station Quarter scheme commenced in 2023, with Telford & Wrekin Council promising a "bright future for Telford town centre" on the site of the town's former 1980s-style central business district.

The majority of work on the landmark regeneration development, a scheme to regenerate an eight-hectare site in Telford town centre, is set to be completed by 2027.

New images captured of the Station Quarter regeneration scheme in Telford on Friday, September 12, 2025. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The regeneration will create 189 smart new homes in what is the first residential scheme in the town centre.

Now, new pictures released by the council show how work is progressing, with a new six-storey apartment block now dominating the emerging skyline and the outline of a new 142-room Hampton by Hilton hotel also starting to take shape.

The site of a new Hampton by Hilton hotel in Telford is starting to take shape as part of the town's Station Quarter regeneration scheme. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

When completed, the new six-storey hotel will occupy a prominent space on the corner of Ironmasters Way and Lawn Central in Telford town centre, on the site of former government tax offices at Boyd House which were demolished in 2018.

The scheme also includes a new sixth-form centre in former council offices at Addenbrooke House and a landmark new education and business hub building known as The Quad.

A new six-storey apartment block in Telford is starting to take shape as part of the town's Station Quarter regeneration scheme. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The sixth form centre is set to be occupied by Telford College when it opens in September 2026, with council officials also pleased with progress on the site, adding that the project was "progressing well" as the most visible phase of the works - a complete replacement of the building's facade to replace faded 1990s panelling with a brick-style fascia - got under way this month.

Telford & Wrekin Council leader Lee Carter said the announcement of a new Hampton by Hilton Hotel earlier this year marked "another exciting chapter" in the town's landmark regeneration project.

Progress on Telford's new Station Quarter scheme in September 2025. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

"Station Quarter is a key part of our wider Investing in Telford and Wrekin programme, creating educational facilities and vibrant residential and social spaces in Telford town centre which make it a very attractive place to live and work," he said.