Watch: Telford taxi drivers stage 'strike' protest over new fees at Veezu

A group of around 200-250 drivers in Telford are unhappy about new fees which have been imposed by Veezu, which add a surcharge of £1 to peak time journeys and also result in higher fees for drivers, which protest organisers say will add up to £40 to costs for each driver per week.

The drivers have called on the firm to rethink its policy and reverse the new charging scheme - but they say their requests have been met with silence by bosses, who have asked them to use an online portal to submit their comments, and declined their request for a face-to-face meeting.

A group of Veezu drivers gathered in Madeley at around 7.30 this morning, before heading in a slow convoy to meet up with other drivers to hold a protest at the firm's Telford office in Ketley.

Private hire drivers working for Veezu stage a protest on the A442 Eastern Primary in Telford on Tuesday, September 9, 2025

The combined group of around 100 drivers then headed to Shrewsbury to try and seek an audience with the firm's management.

"Veezu have increased their rates from every angle, they're charging drivers more and they're going to end up paying around £30 to £40 more in rent per week, plus we're charging customers more as a surcharge and they seem to be stinging people from every angle," said Mr Khan, a spokesperson for the drivers.

"We've asked for a meeting with Veezu management but they're refusing to have any meetings. All these drivers are taking time off work to take part in a strike, and that's how strongly we feel about it. We're self employed, we're all losing money by being here, that's how strongly we feel about it.

"It's very hard to get the attention of management, and the local driver managers are limited in what they can do. The main decision makers in London and Cardiff, they're numbers people really and they don't really care about the interests of the drivers as long as the revenues are increasing."

Veezu have been contacted for comment.