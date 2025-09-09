Telford home-owner ordered to clean up 'untidy land'

According to Telford & Wrekin Council, a complaint was received in July about allegedly untidy land at a home in Warrensway in Woodside.

Local planning authorities have the power to serve notices on landowners and occupiers, ordering them to carry out works to improve land which is considered to be negatively affecting the amenity of an area.

Warrensway in Woodside, Telford. Photo: Google

Also known as 'untidy land notices', they can require a wide range of works to be carried out including clearance or repairs, and failure to comply can lead to prosecution and a maximum fine of £1,000.

The notice on the land was served on Tuesday (September 9) and will come into effect on October 13.