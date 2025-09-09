New step being taken towards opening of Telford’s newest Lidl

The store will be trading from a site off the Old Park Roundabout in The Rock and east of the centre of Lawley. Permission was granted in 2023.

Lidl has asked Telford & Wrekin Council for permission to place eight external signs at its new site, including fascia signs, billboards, and flagpole signage.

The new Lidl will be off the Old Park Roundabout bounded by Colliers Way and Rock Road. Picture: Google

Lidl GB Limited had already been given permission in August 2025 for signs but has reapplied to “regularise” what it describes as “minor amendments” to the layout of the flagpole sign.

Council planners have been asked to consider how the application meets its policies on shopfronts and signs.

Signs “shall contribute to the attractiveness, safety, and vitality of the centre and avoid blank frontages to the street”, the policy states.

There are also rules on design, use of materials and how their illumination should not cause visual intrusion.

Documents lodged with the council by Lidl say the “position and scale of the signage has been considered so that it announces the location of the store to passers-by, whilst minimising any potential impacts on surrounding amenity or highways”.

The applicants add that it is “essential to the successful operation of the store that customers and passers-by are aware of the facilities and products provided in this location”.

Lidl has been approached for comment.