'We are all so grateful': Shropshire MPs pay tribute to 'incredible' emergency service workers on 999 Day

Today marks Emergency Services Day, also known as 999 Day, when the heroic men and women of the NHS and emergency services are celebrated for their dedication and bravery.

The initiative was founded by Tom Scholes-Fogg, who launched the campaign after discovering there was no dedicated annual day to honour Great Britain's 999 heroes.

He has since secured support of the Government, the late Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III, Queen Camilla, and The Prince of Wales.

Telford MP Shaun Davies (right) with police. Picture: Shaun Davies

Telford MP Shaun Davies has praised the amazing work of police, fire, ambulance, and other emergency service personnel.

"Today is a day to celebrate and pay tribute to the incredible work of our emergency services here in Telford, and all over the UK," he said.

"You all work tirelessly to save lives and protect our safety around the clock. Thank you for everything you do, we are all so grateful today, and every day.

"I’m taking part in the Emergency Services Parliamentary Scheme to work directly with those on the frontline. This will give me a deeper understanding of the challenges our emergency services face, so I can better stand up for Telford’s heroes in Parliament.

"I am proud to support those who keep us safe."

Shaun Davies MP (right) at Telford Central fire station. Photo: Shaun Davies MP

Emergency Services Day celebrates those working for or as special constables, retained firefighters, NHS community responders, St John Ambulance, the RNLI, search and rescue and coastguard volunteers.

The organisation states that almost two million people work and volunteer in the emergency services and NHS. Amongst them are 250,000 first responders.

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan added: "Day in, day out, dedicated individuals from the police, fire, ambulance and air ambulance services come to our aid and I'm grateful for all that they do, not just in north Shropshire but across the country."

Emergency Services Day began at 9am with the raising of 999 Day flags nationwide, before a two-minute silence was held to remember the more than 7,500 emergency services personnel who have tragically lost their lives in the line of duty over the past 200 years.

All money raised from the sale of 999 Day flags goes back into promoting the work done by 999 and NHS personnel across the UK.

