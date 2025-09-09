Firefighters tackle car fire at Telford petrol station
Firefighters were called to tackle a car blaze at a Telford petrol station.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was alerted to the blaze, at the Shell Filling Station on Holyhead Road in Ketley, Telford, shortly before 8.30pm yesterday (Monday, September 9).
Two fire crews were sent to the scene.
Officers wore breathing equipment and used two hose reel jets to tackle the incident.
It was under control by around 8.50pm.