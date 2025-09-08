Tee off whatever the weather as Telford’s first indoor golf simulation studio swings into action

Chip Golf Studio, based at Unit Nine on Ketley Business Park, officially opened on September 1. The state-of-the-art studio features two indoor Trackman simulator bays, with drinks, and professional coaching is also available.

Players can choose from more than 500 worldwide golf courses to play in simulation, including the Old Course at St Andrews, The Reserve at Moonlight Basin, Lofoten Links, Evian Resort Golf Club Champions Course, and many more.

The facility is the brainchild of local PGA professional Jaime Brittain, 35, from Wellington, who is a member and professional at Wrekin Golf Club.

He's hoping the new facility - that he says is the first of its kind in the area - has a welcoming atmosphere for players of all ages and abilities.

"It is an honour to launch Telford’s first indoor golf studio and I’m really excited about the opportunity it brings to people here," he said.

"The state-of-the-art technology provides real-time golf club and ball data, which can help any level of golfer, whether it’s the dedicated club golfer or the recreational golfer, improve their game.

"The base has taken about two months to create, but I’m pleased and proud of the result. It looks very sleek and professional, and has a comfortable atmosphere too.

"I can’t believe there hasn’t been anything created like this in Telford before, as it’s perfect to practice in different scenarios, and of course, when the weather outside is very wet, it means you can still get on the golf course.

"Golf simulation is something many professionals rely on at times, and even the likes of Robbie Williams rave about it as a way to keep up practice when travelling.

"I would urge anyone who hasn’t experienced it before to come and have a go."

The cutting-edge golf technology and equipment can be used by anyone aged five and above.

Jamie's own son has enjoyed playing golf in the new facility which features more than 80 interactive games.

"I have been coaching for 15 years now and this is the way that golf is evolving," he continued.

"With the weather and what the winters are doing in recent years, we are not blessed with good draining golf courses in the area, so it is somewhere people can come and play."

Sessions must be booked in advance. Further information can be found on Chip Golf Studio's website.