Road through village near Telford to close for water works - with 20-mile diversion in place

The B5063 through High Ercall will close on Saturday, September 13 so Severn Trent can undertake remedial works.

The closure, which will affect around 20 metres of the road at its junction with Silver Hill, will be in place from 10am to 5pm.

Access will be granted for residents within the closure, as well as emergency vehicles.

While the road is closed, a 20-mile diversion will be in place - directing drivers towards Allscott Meads and along the B4380 through Atcham and the A5 near Shrewsbury, before joining the B5062 at Sundorne Roundabout.

For updates on the closure and others around Shropshire, visit one.network.