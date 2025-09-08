Police appeal for help to find man wanted over Telford assault

Police said Robert Jones has links to Telford and Dawley, and have released his image - although they say he may have changed the colour of his hair.

A spokesman for the force said: "Can you help us find Robert Jones who is wanted for an assault in Telford? The 49-year-old has links to Telford and Dawley.

"It is believed his hair is now bleached and grey.

"If you know where he is or have any information that would help find him, please call 01952 214753

"Information can also be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/"