'Wartime powers should be used to tackle migration', says Wrekin MP amid terror fears

Mark Pritchard, MP for The Wrekin, called on the Government to use 'wartime powers' to tackle the crisis of migrants entering the UK on small boats.

He warned that migration was being 'weaponised' by the UK's enemies.

Mr Pritchard's comments follow a report by Parliament's intelligence and security committee which warned the UK faced a rising and unpredictable threat from Iran, and urged the Government to do more to counter it.

"The UK intelligence committee highlights real threats from Iran, which have also been raised in speeches from MI5 and MI6," Mr Pritchard said.

"Yet Iranian illegal migrants cross the English Channel daily.

"These crossings are a national security threat. Wartime powers should be used."

Mr Pritchard said too many people crossing the channel in small boats had criminal pasts, or at the very least their backgrounds were unverified.

"There are clearly some illegal migrants fleeing genuine persecution, but these should seek asylum through legal routes and channels," he said.

"Many are from Iraq and Syria, but many are from Iran, with some undoubtedly being potential sleeper agents for the Iranian regime who seek to endanger our country."

He said many of the people seeking to enter the UK did not speak English even as a second language.

"For example, French is more widely spoken in Syria than English."