Homeless man told Telford bookies he had a gun and wanted money in 'desperate' robbery attempt

Mouaed Mohamed, 42, of no fixed abode, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after admitting one charge of robbery.

The incident took place on March 28 this year, but the court heard it had been an unusual robbery case, with even a member of staff at the bookies taking pity on the defendant.

Rosemary Proctor, prosecuting, said that Mohamed had gone into the Ladbrokes in Wellington and approached the counter with his hand inside his jacket.

Mohamed then told the member of staff behind the counter that he had a gun and would shoot him if he did not give him any money.

The court was told that the worker behind the counter described Mohamed as appearing "panicked" and "desperate".

Ms Proctor said the staff member told Mohamed that there was little money in the till to give him, and so the defendant asked for £40 in two £20 notes.