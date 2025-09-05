Park garden will remember Telford landscaping mastermind who oversaw planting of millions of the town's trees and shrubs

The fuchsia garden in the Chelsea Gardens at the award winning park has been created in memory of David Wassell MBE, who died last year aged 83.

It has been installed by volunteers from Friends of Telford Town Park (FOTTP) who knew and worked with Mr Wassell.

The garden was officially opened by David’s widow Doreen and representatives of Telford & Wrekin Council in a ceremony yesterday - Thursday, September 4.

The garden was officially unveiled by Mr Wassell's widow, Doreen. She was joined for the occasion by her daughter Tina Corfield and her son Benjamin Corf.

Mrs Wassell said: “It is an amazing tribute, David would be highly bemused by today as he wouldn’t expect anything like this at all.

“He would be smiling and say it was just his job and he enjoyed doing it, which is what he would always say and it is how we would like to remember him.

“He had many good years working on the Town Park and areas around town.

“We are so grateful for everything the volunteers do here and for this, a huge thank you.”

Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council's Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, Planning & Sustainability, added: “In all resident surveys for Telford & Wrekin the thing that comes out highest is the green spaces and that is the legacy.

“The new town has been nestled into the landscape and it is the right way of doing it.”

The garden was officially unveiled by Mr Wassell's widow, Doreen. She was joined for the occasion by her daughter Tina Corfield and her son Benjamin Corf.

Mr Wassell was the chief landscape architect for Telford Development Corporation, the body charged by the government with developing Telford as a new town.

He is credited as the guiding hand behind the roads, buildings, open spaces and woodlands of the Town Park which have contributed to winning a string of national awards.

In 1991 he was presented with an MBE by the Queen at Buckingham Palace for his work with the corporation.

Brian Gilbride, who was interviewed and given a job by David when he was just 18, joined the unveiling.

The garden in his memory features colourful fuchsias and a trail up the fence as well as a plaque showing Mr Wassell’s face and a description of his role.

Adrian Smith, chair of the voluntary Friends group which has been working on the garden for three months, said: “The Friends of Telford Town Park are honoured to have known David and are pleased to have installed this fuchsia garden in his memory.

“Telford is a wonderful green town today because of David’s commitment to ensuring that everywhere not only looked beautiful but was also environmentally sustainable.”

There are 25 members of FOTTP and gardening sessions are held each week on a Wednesday morning and once a month on a Saturday morning as well.

They welcome volunteers from local businesses to join them as part of employee wellbeing or volunteering schemes.

To keep up to date with their work follow their Facebook page, Instagram page or visit their website www.friendsoftelfordtownpark.org.

People can also support them by signing up to the TWINCL lottery to help raise money for the work they do.

Anyone can do this by visiting www.twincl.co.uk and choosing FOTTP as the cause to support.