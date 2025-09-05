Firefighters called after fire involving engine compartment and cab of skip lorry in Telford

At around 5.57pm on Friday (September 5), Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service Control received reports of a vehicle fire on Sutherland Drive.

One fire appliance was mobilised from Telford Central Fire Station to the scene.

The fire, which involved the wiring loom in the engine compartment and the cab of a skip lorry was already out upon the arrival of fire crews.

However, firefighters used a hose reel jet to dampen down remaining hot spots and a thermal imaging camera to check the scene was safe.

Firefighters were finished at the scene shortly after 6.30pm.