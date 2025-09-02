'I am truly honoured': Telford retirement community volunteer recognised with award

Joyce Cherrington, a volunteer at Lawley Bank Court retirement community, has been presented with a Community Recognition Award by Telford MP, Shaun Davies.

Joyce voluntarily organises the much-loved ‘Knit and Natter’ club for residents at the supported living community - giving them a chance to learn a new skill, socialise and enjoy outings beyond the care home.

Last week, Telford MP Shaun Davies visited Lawley Bank Court to celebrate her remarkable work, and present her with the award.

Joyce Cherrington said: “It means a great deal to me, and I am truly honoured. I am sincerely grateful for the recognition and the opportunities it brings.

Shaun Davies MP with Joyce Cherrington

"It is great to see the residents engage, this helps them with their wellbeing and mental health, building their confidence and making them more independent.

"We have made lots of items at knit and natter for different charities, this is all inbetween me caring for my mum who has dementia!”

The MP for Telford has presented six of these awards over the past year, recognising the dedication of individuals who make Telford a better place.

Shaun Davies MP with Joyce alongside her family and Mayor of Lawley, Councillor Mark Boylan

Shaun Davies MP said: “Individuals like Joyce are stars in our community. Their kindness and selfless work are what make Telford a truly great place.

"These awards are an opportunity to recognise the individuals who go beyond to better our community."

Those who know of a resident in Telford who deserves recognition for their hard work are asked to contact the MP at: shaun.davies.mp@parliament.uk