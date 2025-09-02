Council should fly flag for 'true British values' not 'hate' says Green Party

Union and St George's flags have appeared on lampposts across the county in recent weeks, and mini roundabouts have also been painted with flags as part of a campaign organisers say is aimed at "celebrating the flags that unite our communities".

Councillor Lee Carter, leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said the authority would only remove the flags if they were causing issues for road users, or were in "poor condition" and "demeaning the importance" of the national flag - adding that the authority was focused on tackling "real issues" for residents.

However, Telford & Wrekin Green Party have slammed the inaction.