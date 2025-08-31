Telford College enrolling now for new Wolves football course

The college and the foundation have teamed up to relaunch its ‘Football & Education’ programme, offering students the chance to obtain a sports qualification alongside a series of enrichment opportunities with the Premier League club.

Enrolment is now open for the BTEC level three extended diploma in sport, based at the college’s Wellington campus, delivering valuable industry knowledge in areas such as anatomy and physiology, sports coaching, sports science and performance analysis.

Students on the Wolves Foundation course get the chance to wear the Wolves colours in competitive fixtures.

Students get chance to represent Wolves Foundation in fixtures against other professional club community organisations in the EFL League, and visit Wolverhampton Wanderers FC’s Molineux stadium and Compton Park training ground.

The course and associated enrichment are all designed to improve employability options and prepare students for various potential opportunities within the world of sport.

“We are delighted to be working with the leadership team at Telford College to relaunch the Football & Education programme,” says Brad Moore, post 16 education and skills manager with Wolves Foundation.

“It was a programme which we delivered successfully in the years leading up to the pandemic, and will once again offer students the opportunity to obtain a qualification which can lead to a career in sport.

“We have previously seen students who have completed the course either go on to continue their studies via a sport-related degree, or obtain employment within teaching, sports coaching and some within Wolves Foundation.

“Another huge positive of the Football & Education programme is that, in addition to the academic and practical learning, there are also numerous enrichment opportunities during the year, notably having the chance to play fixtures against other club community organisations (CCOs) from the EFL and Premier League.

From left, John Walton from Wolves Foundation, Melanie Newbrook and Andy Turner from Telford College, and Brad Moore of Wolves Foundation announce the new partnership.

“Opponents include the likes of CCOs from Liverpool, Manchester City, Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa, and the programme offers a really positive experience of competitive football.

“As a whole, the qualification and associated benefits provide students a well-rounded and fulfilling experience, which has such a positive impact on their career development and future prospects.”

Students have access to some of the best facilities in the area at Telford College.

They include a double sized sports hall, an indoor 3G football pitch, an outdoor 3G all-weather pitch, professional studio and well-stocked gym.

Andy Turner, director of vocational studies at Telford College, said: “Our sport provision at the college has been developed to provide students with even greater opportunities to progress into higher education and careers in sport.

“This new partnership with Wolves Foundation is a big part of our new suite of courses at level three – which include pathways in football, sport and exercise science, or sports coaching and physical education.

“The football education programme will provide young people with an amazing opportunity to fulfil their academic potential, whilst also developing their ability and understanding in football – both as players and coaches.”

More information about the open event and the course can be found on the Telford College website at www.telfordcollege.ac.uk.