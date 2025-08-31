New Specsavers set to take over empty Shifnal shop

Specsavers has applied to Shropshire Council for permission to replace the windows and the door belonging to 1 Market Place in the town.

If approved, the building, which is currently empty and has been since it was a Barclays Bank, will see the main entrance door replaced with a new aluminium frame design with new ironmongery.

The window panel above the door will also be replaced with a new aluminium frame design.

Specsavers has applied for planning permission for the Shifnal building. Picture: Google Streetview

The application also seeks permission to replace seven windows on the ground floor - four to the front and three to the side.

Another eight windows will be replaced on the first floor, with the design and access statement submitted to the council saying: "The existing timber windows have deteriorated significantly and require replacing.

"They are poor single glazed designs that are not suitable for Specsavers requirements, and have started to drop pieces onto the pavement below.

"The new windows to the first floor will be UPVC sash designs (double glazed) which adhere to current building regulations."

The second floor will also see eight windows replaced in a similar manner, with the statement continuing: "The windows have also become a real hazard to any pedestrians below, as pieces have begun to fall off onto the ground, and panes of glass are having to be removed to prevent them falling out."

A decision on the application will be taken at a later date.