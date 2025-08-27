Ellie Thomas, from Wellington, died from bronco pneumonia and flu on February 22, leaving her family heartbroken at the tragedy, which came suddenly and with no warning.

Ellie was a huge football lover and had played for Wrekin Lionesses for five years, wearing the number 12 shirt.

In the wake of their tragic loss Ellie's family has been fundraising for the 2wish charity, which provides immediate bereavement support for people who have suddenly, and traumatically lost a child.

Ellie Thomas tragically died suddenly earlier this year at the age of just 17.

An online fundraiser has reached £1,130, and on Sunday a charity football match between Ellie's former team, and a side made up of her dad, Antony, and his friends, took place at Allscott.

The event raised another £1,050 in Ellie's memory - more money which will now go to support the 2wish charity.

The teams and members of Ellie's family came together before the match in her memory.

Speaking following the match, Ellie's father thanked everyone who had come together to celebrate her memory.

He said: "Our beautiful daughter Ellie was just 17 years old when she passed away. Losing our daughter so suddenly was devastating and has left us all heartbroken.

"Ellie loved playing football and was proud to be a part of Wrekin Lionesses for more than five years.

Ellie played as a defender wearing number 12 for Wrekin Lionesses.

"The charity football match and just giving page were a perfect way to raise money in Ellie's memory, with funds going towards helping other families who are fighting to survive the sudden loss of a child or young adult.

"2wish are an amazing charity who have supported our family and who deserve to be recognised for the work they do.

"We can't thank them enough.

"To everyone who has donated, thank you."

Ellie's mum, Rachel, spoke of their pride at their "beautiful" and "hard working" daughter, and thanked all those who had supported their fundraising efforts.

Ellie was a keen gymnast as a child, competing across the country.

She said: "Ellie has always been an energetic child, enjoying many activities, including gymnastics where Ellie entered many competitions all over the UK.

"At the age of 12 Ellie joined the Wrekin Lionesses, taking after her dad. Again Ellie played in many games and finals in the position of a defender.

"This became Ellie's new passion. Ellie made some lifelong friends, they were one big family lead by Dave and Clare.

"Ellie always hoped to be an engineer, studying very hard at Telford College, Ellie gained many merits for her work.

"As parents we were very proud.

"Ellie had a crazy personality which we miss terribly, from greeting us with a woof or a meow.

"We are truly thankful and grateful for all who have donated and for the special football match in memory of Ellie.

"Many thanks to everyone who played and to all who helped setting up this very special event, and to everyone who attended."

Ellie's former manager, Dave Scott, paid tribute to an "incredible young lady" and thanked her teammates who have had to face up to the devastating loss.

He said: "Today was such a special occasion, a huge thank you to all Wrekin Lionesses players throughout the season who had to deal with the devastating news that our Ellie Thomas had grown her wings far too early, the courage and bond they showed is nothing short of incredible so a massive shout out to them all.

"Also a huge thank you to all those that have donated, it means the world to all of us and Ellie's family, and to those who came down to the game, it made the event even more special.

"Ellie was an incredible young lady and will forever be in all our hearts and forefront of our thoughts."

Anyone who wants to support the fundraising in Ellie's memory can do so by visiting the Just Giving page.