Hilary Chappin was thrilled in April this year when her 50-year-old Agave suddenly began to shoot skywards, growing a massive stalk which has come to dominate her garden - standing around 25ft tall.

The flowers which have sprouted from Hilary Chappin's rare agave - which has flowered after 50 years.

Hilary has owned and cared for the plant since she bought it in London, carefully moving it from home-to-home, via Broseley and Ironbridge to its current location, repotting it and protecting it from the ravages of cold weather and frost.

Now the plant has flowered, marking another stage in the rare plant's life, and adding to the spectacle - which is even more rare due to its location in Telford, with the species more likely to flower on the south coast, or in locations where the conditions provide for it, such as in the glasshouse at RHS Wisley in Surrey.

The plant, which is a member of the asparagus family, has been commonly known as 'the century plant' due to the historic belief that it only flowered once every 100 years.

Hilary said: "The flowers started opening at the bottom and now it is completely covered in these yellow, fluffy-like flowers, right up to the top of it."

She added that the unusual development was not only making for an incredible sight, but was also attracting the interest of local wildlife.

She said: "There are lots of insects, all sorts of bees and pollinators of all sorts coming and they are covering it all over - it has been going mad."

The plant at a much younger stage of its life.

The plant, which sadly dies after it flowers, is now also showing signs of reaching the end of its lifespan, and will gradually wilt away over the coming months.

The plant at Hilary's previous home.

Hilary said she has gathered some seeds from the plant, and will see if she can grow any more - although it would likely be a long time before any flower again.