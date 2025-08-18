New plan lodged to turn house in Telford into children's care home

Turnstone Residential Ltd is proposing to have a four-bedroom house that will accommodate three children, aged between seven and 17, plus two staff.

A design and access statement submitted by Birmingham-based firm Co-Arch says the current living room at the property, in Emral Rise in Dothill, will be reconfigured to serve as both a living and dining area.

“The existing dining room will be repurposed as the manager’s office and sleeping area, featuring an en-suite that includes the shower room,” said a spokesperson.

“Additionally, a toilet will be added on the ground floor in the same location as before, but it will be larger in size with a different entrance.

“On the first floor, bedrooms two and three will continue to function as children’s bedrooms. The existing bathroom on this floor will be reduced in size to allow part of the space to be incorporated into bedroom four, which will then be used as bedroom three for children.

“Bedroom one will be transformed into a manager’s office. To provide ventilation for the proposed bathroom, a new window will be installed on the side elevation. This window will be fitted with obscure (frosted) glass to ensure privacy.”

Emral Rise, Dothill, Telford. Picture: Google

A further document states that the purpose of the home “is to provide a nurturing, homely and safe environment, and to prepare children to move on to the next stage of their lives".

“During their stay at the home, it is anticipated that children will be given the opportunities to develop and enhance their practical, social, emotional, and educational skills in order to become part of a family or engage in a smooth transition into another appropriate placement, either family-based or residential provision, or to achieve independence successfully,” said a spokesperson.

“The overall outcome we seek to achieve is that the children we care for develop the skills and competencies needed to achieve their potential and function effectively independently in mainstream society.”

The spokesperson added that various activities would be provided, including swimming, go-karting, and forest trips/walks.

The home would operate 24/7, 365 days a year, with staff working two days on and four days off.

“Staff handovers take place from 7.30am to 8am, including an overlap between outgoing and incoming staff, ensuring a smooth transition of care,” said a spokesperson.

“Typically, the maximum number of staff on site during shift changes will be four.”

The property has two car park spaces on the drive and one outside, as well as a home security arm and a Ring doorbell.

Anyone wishing to make a representation about the proposal can do so by September 5. Learn more on Telford & Wrekin Council's planning portal (reference TWC/2025/0547).