'Excellent news for Telford' - Jobs boost as new building waste recycling centre opens for business

Stourbridge-based waste management firm Pegasus has officially opened its new aggregates and recycling centre in Telford, which it says will reduce the amount of construction waste sent to landfill.

The facility is designed to convert construction waste into recycled aggregates, with less than 1 per cent of the material sent to landfill, the company says.

The site, off Rookery Road in St Georges, was the former home of ADW Aggregates.

The new recycling facility has opened in St Georges (Pegusus Group)

“The opening of our Telford facility signifies more than a recycling centre; it serves as a hub for progress," said Kelsey Trapszo, business development manager at Pegasus Group.

"By transforming construction waste into valuable resources, we are helping local businesses lower their carbon emissions while contributing positively to the region.

"With our additional base in Telford, Pegasus is well-positioned to assist local developers, councils, contractors, and infrastructure initiatives. The new location allows quicker response times, encourages collaboration with the community, and allows for customised solutions for projects throughout Shropshire and neighbouring areas."

Founded in 2010, Pegusus Group has an annual turnover of around £40 million and employs around 200 staff across the business.

The company says its Telford facility is a "crucial step" in its ongoing commitment to supporting its regional sustainability objectives.

Councillor Ollie Vickers, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for the economy, described the opening as "excellent news for Telford".

“Not only will this create new jobs for local people, but it will also be a huge boost for the local economy," he said.

“We look forward to seeing Pegasus continuing to flourish and prosper with the opening of this new centre.”

Councillor Carolyn Healy, the council's cabinet member for neighbourhoods, planning and sustainability, added: “This investment in Telford is a strong vote of confidence in our borough’s sustainable growth ambitions.

“It reflects the strength of our local economy, the attractiveness of our strategic location, and the forward-thinking businesses we continue to attract and support.

“This new facility not only boosts regional capacity in recycling and construction but also contributes directly to our shared goal of building a greener, more resilient future for Telford and the wider West Midlands.”