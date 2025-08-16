The incident happened in Woodside yesterday evening (August 15).

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) spokesperson said: “At 8.41pm, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire in Telford.

“Fire in woodlands involving small amounts of branches and undergrowth which was extinguished prior to arrival of fire service by local residents.

"Crews damped the surrounding area down with knapsacks and buckets of water.”

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Telford Central.