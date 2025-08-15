Telford marks 80th anniversary of VJ Day with Southwater service including veterans and cadets

But dignitaries – led by the Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire Anna Turner and Telford & Wrekin Council leader Lee Carter – plus parade members and a small crowd of onlookers recommitted themselves to “remember them” at a gathering at Southwater Square in Telford today (August 15).

Assembled dignitaries including the Lord Lieutenant. Picture: LDRS

There was a parade, a Christian sermon and readings before standards were bowed and all observed the national two-minute silence at 12pm. Other events took place across the borough while the Iron Bridge was set to be lit up on Friday night to mark the anniversary.

Victory over Japan Day (VJ Day) marks the day Japanese forces surrendered on August, 15, 1945, which ended the Second World War.

Warrant officer Peter Williams, the Shropshire County Parade Marshal, said for him it is all about the young cadets who were a part of his small parade from the war memorial to the Square.

W/O Peter Williams led the Telford VJ Day Parade. Picture: LDRS

“For me it is all about having the cadets involved,” said Mr Williams, who has led a 35-year career and still serves at RAF Cosford. “It is important for them to understand and to keep this going.

“I think we should continue doing it and not forget.”

Mr Williams was inspired to join the RAF by his grandmother Margaret Williams, who was in the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force and told him stories of what happened during the war and the celebrations at the end.

RAF cadet instructor Eddie Mansfield, 76, from Malinslee, was a standard-bearer for the ceremony. He uniquely served in three services: the Royal Navy, the RAF and the Territorial Army.

Eddie Mansfield, from Malinslee, remembers his step-father who was a POW of the Japanese in WWII. Picture: LDRS

His step-father Basil Ackhurst was a prisoner of the Japanese in Burma during the war. Mr Mansfield said: “I always think of him and his sacrifice at moments like this.”

Ex-serviceman George D’Arcy, from Church Aston near Newport, served for 36 years in the Royal Military Police, finishing his career as a captain.

George D'Arcy from Newport remembered his father, also George D'Arcy, who served throughout the Far East war. Picture: LDRS

His father, also named George D’Arcy, fibbed about his age to sign up aged just 16 before the war. He saw action throughout the Far East campaign, including at some of the most brutal battles at Imphal and Kohima which were the turning points of war against the Japanese.

The Rev Laura Lenander, vicar of Telford Minster, recalled the stories her grandfather Ted told her before he died some 20 years ago.

Standards were bowed for the two-minute silence in Southwater Square. Picture: LDRS

“He remembered the death of friends and it being a really, really difficult time,” she said.

But she added that striving for peace was a vital part of days like these.

Borough mayor Eileen Callear reads the Nagasaki peace message. Picture: LDRS

Peace was the centrepoint of Telford and Wrekin Mayor Eileen Callear’s speech, as she read the Nagasaki Peace Declaration which calls on global citizens to devote their “utmost efforts towards the abolition of nuclear weapons and the realization of everlasting world peace”.

Six doves were released at the end of the ceremony. Picture: LDRS

Councillor Callear released six white doves, representing peace, which flew across Southwater Square before doubling back and heading off in formation over the top of the council’s headquarters.