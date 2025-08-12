Shropshire Star
Avoid the area: Residents warned over blaze at Telford cemetery

Residents are being told to avoid the area near a cemetery in Telford after a large wild fire broke out.

By Luke Powell
Published
Last updated

At around 12.15pm, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SRFS) control received reports of a fire at Castle Green Cemetery in Coalbrookdale.

Four fire crews including specialist advisors have been sent to the scene.

A fire service spokesman said crews are currently tackling a blaze involving approximately 100 metres by 25 metres of grass and gorse at the cemetery.

Firefighters are expected to remain at the scene for several hours. 

A post by SRFS on social media said: "Crews from Telford, Tweedale, Wellington and Much Wenlock are in attendance at a wild fire in Castle Green Cemetery, Lincoln Hill, in Telford. 

"Firefighters will be on scene for the next few hours so please avoid the area and check before you travel."

