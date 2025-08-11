'I was 13 and my world came crashing down': Telford teen to cycle 56 miles in memory of his father for charity

Billy Burston, 16, will cycle from The Turf in St Georges to West Bromwich - and back again - alongside his family on August 23 to raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

He hopes to raise more than £500 for the charity that supported his family during his father’s illness.

Billy's father William died in February 2023, aged 52, just months after suffering a series of strokes that led to a devastating cancer diagnosis.

Billy, who plays football for AFC Telford United’s pan-disability team, decided to stage the ride in tribute to his father, who was raised in West Bromwich before moving to Shropshire.

The 16-year-old said: "In October 2022 when I was 13 years old my world came crashing down when my dad became very unwell and was unfortunately diagnosed with cancer which spread very quickly to his brain.

Billy Burston (left) with Director of AFC Telford United Foundation Ian Preece (centre) and step brother James Hanes

"This then turned into a brain tumour and he sadly lost his battle just a short while later in February 2023. My dad spent his last few months at home where he also took his last breath.

"In his memory I have decided to do a sponsored bike ride from Telford to West Bromwich and then back to Telford again.

"My dad was born in West Bromwich so including the place where he started his life I feel is a fitting tribute."

Everyone in Billy's family is supporting the charity ride, and step-brother James praised the teenager’s strength and determination.

"Billy has been incredibly brave over the last few years and we are all so proud of him," he said.

"He has planned this project and it will be a fitting way to pay tribute to his dad William, who was also known as Billy to everyone.

"I want to thank everyone who has helped so far and of course, Cancer Research UK for their support."

Ian Preece, managing director of the AFC Telford United Foundation, added: "Billy is a wonderful young man who works so hard during our pan-disability football sessions.

"As soon as we heard about his charity cycle ride in memory of his father, we decided to help him reach his goal.

"As a foundation, we are supporting him every step of the way. Anyone who can spare a few pounds would make a massive difference to the fundraising target.

"I am so proud of Billy."

Learn more and donate to Billy's fundraiser here: https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/billys-giving-page-261.