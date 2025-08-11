Four family homes planned for 'redundant' buildings on former farm near Telford

David Gwilliam of Longswood Developments Ltd has approached Telford & Wrekin Council with plans to convert a range of traditional farm buildings into homes on Longswood Farm near Crudgington.

The property is no longer a working farm, and the Grade II-listed farmhouse was sold last year.

The latest plans propose a range of "redundant" 19th-century barns will be converted into four three-bedroom homes, which will then be sold.

Part of the range of barns that would be converted if plans are approved. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council/Stephen Locke Associates

Documents submitted with the plans said: "The barn conversions will be developed with a sensitive approach, maintaining the overall visual character of the former farm buildings.

"The overall project aims to provide a sustainable residential development that benefits the existing area, helps to regenerate a brownfield site and enhances the countryside location."

The plans are available to view online on Telford & Wrekin Council's planning portal using reference number TWC/2025/0522.