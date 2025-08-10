Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service have been dealing with a wild fire on the Wrekin since around 9.15pm last night - Saturday, August 9.

A number of crews have been at the scene overnight and remain at the incident this morning Sunday, August 10.

Firefighters have been at the incident on the Wrekin since Saturday evening. People have been asked to avoid the area while they use the main access route to ferry water to the site. Picture: SFRS Craig Jackson on X.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service Station Manager, Craig Jackson, has asked people to avoid the area, warning that the main route is currently being used to ferry water to the site of the fire.

Writing on X, he said: "Please avoid the #Wrekin we are dealing with a #wildfire that is difficult to access."

Firefighters have been at the incident on the Wrekin since Saturday evening. People have been asked to avoid the area while they use the main access route to ferry water to the site. Picture: SFRS Craig Jackson on X.

Mr Jackson added: "Main access to the Wrekin is being utilised for ferrying water."

He also warned that people visiting the area would be at risk from moving vehicles, and the potential spread of the fire.

Crews at the scene are carrying out assessments for hotspots with a drone. Picture: SFRS Craig Jackson on X

Telford & Wrekin Council is also warning people to avoid the area, which is usually a popular a busy visitor spot - particularly on Sundays.

A spokesman said: "Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service is urging residents and visitors not to travel to The Wrekin today due to an ongoing fire.

"Crews are on site working hard to bring the situation under control.

"Their efforts are focused on containing the fire and ensuring public safety.

"There is a risk from moving emergency vehicles along the main path.

"Please do not block access routes, it is vital that fire and rescue teams can move freely and safely.

"For your safety and to support the emergency services, please avoid the area and do not attempt to access The Wrekin until further notice."

The fire has involved trees and undergrowth at the popular Telford beauty spot.

Two main fire trucks have been at the scene, along with four incident support units, and the incident command unit.