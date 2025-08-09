Shropshire Star
Urgent appeal launched to find missing teenager from Telford

An urgent appeal has been launched to find a missing teenager from Telford.

By Luke Powell
West Mercia Police said Svenna was last seen in the Kynnersley area of Telford at around 2.50pm yesterday (August 8).

The 17-year-old was last seen wearing a black zip-up tracksuit top, black tracksuit bottoms and dark coloured trainers.

Svenna, 17, was last seen on Friday. Pic: West Mercia Police
Svenna has been described as a white female, 5ft, 3ins tall, with short dark brown hair that was tied up.

The teenager is said to have links to the Wellington and Telford areas.

A spokesperson said: "If you know where Svenna is right now please call 999. If you have any other information which might help us to find her then please call 01952 214753."

