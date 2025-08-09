Urgent appeal launched to find missing teenager from Telford

West Mercia Police said Svenna was last seen in the Kynnersley area of Telford at around 2.50pm yesterday (August 8).

The 17-year-old was last seen wearing a black zip-up tracksuit top, black tracksuit bottoms and dark coloured trainers.

Svenna, 17, was last seen on Friday. Pic: West Mercia Police

Svenna has been described as a white female, 5ft, 3ins tall, with short dark brown hair that was tied up.

The teenager is said to have links to the Wellington and Telford areas.

A spokesperson said: "If you know where Svenna is right now please call 999. If you have any other information which might help us to find her then please call 01952 214753."