Emergency crews called to PDSA headquarters in Telford after fire breaks out in animal charity's server room

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 10.30am today (August 6) reporting a fire at PDSA's headquarters on Whitechapel Way in Priorslee.

PSDA provides veterinary care to pets whose owners can’t afford the full cost of their veterinary treatment.

PDSA head office in Telford. Picture: Google

Two fire crews were dispatched from Telford Central to the charity's head office. An operations officer was also in attendance.

Reports from the fire service said crews arrived to a "small fire" inside a server room. Firefighters extinguished the blaze and used a thermal imaging camera to check for any hotspots.

A fire service spokesperson said the fire involved one server and was removed from the property. Advice was given for an electrical engineer to attend.

Firefighters were finished at the scene by 11.21am.