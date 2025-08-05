More than 100 homes and businesses in and around Telford without power

At 12.40pm today (August 5) National Grid reported two outages - one near Wellington and another near Waters Upton to the north of Telford.

The power company said 88 properties in the TF5 and TF6 postcode areas were without power due to a 'high voltage' incident.

National Grid states that these tend to be larger power cuts and affect a wider area.

The power cut was first reported at 12pm and is expected to be resolved by 3pm.

Meanwhile, 25 properties in the TF1 postcode area were without power.

The outage was reported to National Grid at around 12.07pm and is also expected to be resolved by 3pm.

Further information can be found here.