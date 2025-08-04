Firefighters tackle blaze in Telford involving undergrowth and pine trees
Emergency crews have tackled a fire involving undergrowth and pine trees in a Telford neighbourhood.
By Luke Powell
At 3.38pm, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service control received reports of an open fire on The Nabb in St George's.
One fire crew was sent to the scene. Firefighters arrived to a fire involving undergrowth and pine trees.
Firefighters used buckets of water and a knapsack sprayer to extinguish the fire.
The fire was under control shortly after 4.30pm.