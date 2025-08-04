Emergency crews rush to Telford property to tackle fire involving summer house

At 4:15pm, the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting a fire at a property in the Red Lake area of Telford.

Two fire appliances, from Telford and Wellington, were dispatched to the scene.

Reports from the fire service said a three by three metre summer house, adjacent to the property, had "set alight".

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze.

The stop message was received at 4.49pm, confirming that the fire had been fully extinguished.