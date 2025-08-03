Scheme relaunched to help get nearly 1,000 young people in Telford back into education, employment and training

Telford & Wrekin Council has relaunched its Not in Education, Employment or Training (NEET) engagement and reduction scheme, funded by the authority's £7.7 million UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

The council said it has relaunched the scheme with a "particular focus" on reducing the number of NEET people across the borough.

In the region, Telford & Wrekin Council said there are 990 16- to 24-year-olds who are currently identified as being in the NEET category.

The authority stated that £184,000 is being invested into the programme to try and reduce those figures.

A support programme has been relaunched to help people in Telford back into education, employment, and training. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

Barriers that young people may face could include a lack of confidence, decreased motivation, mental health concerns including high anxiety or a difficult educational experience, the council said.

The authority added that other factors can include poor school attendance, lack of employability and job search skills, a "chaotic" lifestyle, family circumstances, a limited work history or experience, being in the care system, drug and alcohol abuse and other vulnerabilities.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for children, young people, education, employment and skills, Councillor Shirley Reynolds said: "Unfortunately, some young people leave school, education or training and become NEET.

"Through this UKSPF-funded NEET engagement and reduction programme we want to provide targeted support for our most 'at risk' or vulnerable young people, work with them to overcome barriers and progress them into education, training, or employment.

"It underlines our commitment to helping young people across the borough to learn new skills and secure great jobs."

Local training provider Landau has been chosen to deliver training packages for young people, supported by the council’s Job Box team, who will respond to their individual needs.

The council said its Job Box team will create an "appropriate support path" to help people get back into education or training.

Support will include personal development, skills development, and work-related activities such as CV and interview skills.

Landau chief executive Phil Taylor added: "We’re delighted to have been chosen to deliver NEET support in Telford.

"Helping young people overcome barriers and take positive steps towards employment or education is at the heart of what we do.

"We’re excited to bring our experience to this partnership and to work closely with local stakeholders to create meaningful, lasting change for those who need it most."