Police seek balaclava-clad biker 'posing risks' to pedestrians and drivers on busy Telford A-road

Officers say the biker, who was wearing a light blue balaclava, was seen riding along the A442 towards Halesfield and Hills Lane in Telford on Wednesday, July 30.

Now, police have shared an image from CCTV in an attempt to track them down.

The rider seen on an illegal off-road bike on A442 on Wednesday. Photo: West Mercia Police

The appeal is part of Op Spree, an operation focusing on tackling the anti-social use of off-road bikes.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "The rider was observed wearing a light blue balaclava and was seen operating the bike in a manner that posed risks to both pedestrians and other road users.

Those with any information in relation to the use and storage illegal off road bikes are asked to email opspree@westmercia.police.uk