An update from the company this morning explained that a "small number of customers" have no water supply.

The incident, which also caused major travel disruption yesterday, left huge parts of Telford without water.

All roads apart from the location of the burst - the Brockton Way slip road, are open.

An update on the company's website explained: "We still have a small number of customers experiencing no water supply and we are working hard to get this restored.

"Our teams have identified some customers may be experiencing issues with trapped air in their supply, which is normal when we’re moving water around the network.

"We are now working to clear this by flushing it out.

"Your supply may be poorer pressure or slightly cloudy in appearance at first, this is nothing to worry about and as our flushing continues your water supply will settle back to normal.

"Our priority is to get everyone back on supply and then to fix the pipe and put the site back to normal as quickly and safely as possible."

A spokesman for Severn Trent added: "The priority now is to fix the pipe and put the site back to normal as quickly and safely as possible. Everyone is reminded that the slip road will be closed for the duration of the repairs and plan their journey accordingly. We thank everyone for their patience while this is ongoing.”

The company also explained that the Brockton Way incident had led to another burst.

The spokesman said: "We currently have a secondary burst pipe on Castlefields Way as a result of the Brockton Way burst – seven engineers are on site as well as a repair team and three-way traffic lights will be in operation – no properties are off supply."