Police appeal for help to find missing Telford man

West Mercia Police has asked for public help with finding Andrew Evans, who the force said had gone missing from Lawley this morning (July 30).

The 38-year-old is described as 6ft tall with a stocky build and bald and the force has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch as soon as possible.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "Officers are appealing for information after Andrew Evans was reported missing in Telford this morning.

"Andrew, aged 38, was last seen around 8am in Lawley. He was wearing all black clothing.

Andrew Evans was last seen on Wednesday morning in Lawley. Photo: West Mercia Police

"He is described as being around 6ft tall, stocky build, bald and has tattoos on the right side of his neck and hand.

"We are concerned for Andrew’s welfare and ask anyone who thinks they might have seen him to please get in contact.

"If you know where Andrew is right now, please call 999."

Anyone who has any other information about Andrew's whereabouts is asked to email TelfordCID@westmercia.police.uk.