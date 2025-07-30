Firefighters tackle blaze at property in Telford involving cladding, insulation and ivy

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 12.58pm today (July 30) reporting a fire at a property on Westbourne in Woodside.

Two crews were sent from Telford Central fire station to the scene. A fire investigation officer was also in attendance.

Reports said crews tackled a fire involving external cladding, insulation and ivy on the exterior of a property.

Firefighters used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

The fire was under control by 2.53pm.