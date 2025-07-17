'There is a real concern there will be fires' - Shropshire MP challenges Miliband about safety of battery farms

Mark Pritchard, MP for The Wrekin, told Ed Miliband there was 'real concern' at the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service about the growing number of battery farms as a result of the drive towards renewable energy.

The battery plants hold large numbers of lithium batteries to store electricity generated by solar panels, wind turbines, and hydroelectric power. A large number have been approved across the West Midlands in recent months, sparking concerns from some campaigners that the batteries present a potential fire hazard.

During a debate in the Commons, Mr Pritchard asked Energy Secretary Mr Miliband about the associated risks.

"I am sure he does not want our fire services to be deployed more and more, but with solar energy feeding into battery energy storage systems, there is real concern at Shropshire fire service and across the country that there will be fires that are very difficult for our fire services to control," Mr Pritchard told the minister.

"Does the Secretary of State agree that our fire services should be a statutory consultee on future planning applications for battery storage?"

Mr Miliband agreed that safety was paramount.

"This is an important issue that we need to take seriously," he said. "At the moment, it comes under the health and safety regime, but we are consulting on the best arrangements to ensure that we have the highest standards of safety.

"There are high safety standards in place, but as we see the growth of batteries, we will endeavour to ensure that those standards are maintained."

A number of battery storage schemes have been granted permission across the West Midlands in recent months.

At the moment a government planning inspector is considering an appeal by Lower Coalmoor Bess, which is seeking to overturn Telford & Wrekin Council's decision to refuse permission for a battery storage scheme at Jiggers Bank in Telford.

Both sides have agreed that 'safety was not a reason' to refuse planning permission ahead of the hearing on July 2.

However, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said there were ‘significant environmental and safety hazards’ linked to battery energy storage systems.

The service told the planning inspector that 'even though there are relatively few recorded fire incidents involving battery energy storage systems, when affected by fire, they pose a significant environmental and safety hazard'.

During the past two years, South Staffordshire Council has received no fewer than 10 planning applications relating to battery storage sites, Shropshire Council has received eight in the past three years.

Gordon Fanthom, a parish councillor in the village of Swindon, near Dudley, was a vocal campaigner against plans for a site near his home.

Mr Fanthom, who can see the site from his back garden, referred to a devastating fire at the world's biggest plant, the Vistra Energy site in Moss Landing, California.

The disaster led to the evacuation of 1,500 residents, and filled the air with toxic gases.

"This highlights the 'unique challenges posed by lithium-ion battery fires," he warns.

"The poisonous smoke will rise and blow across towards my house .If the wind blows in the other direction the poisonous Gases will blow towards Hinksford Mobile Home Park which has around 130 homes but only one entrance in and out to evacuate residents.

"It will place residents in a state of constant fear of fire."